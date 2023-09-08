HamberMenu
Varanasi court grants eight more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

September 08, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Varanasi (UP)

PTI
Police and Paramilitary personnel keep vigil as team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, in Varanasi.

Police and Paramilitary personnel keep vigil as team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Varanasi court on September 8 granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report.

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

