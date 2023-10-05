Varanasi court grants 4 more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

October 05, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Varanasi (UP)

A Varanasi court on Thursday granted four more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report, and added that the duration of the survey will not be extended beyond this.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that District Judge A.K. Vishvesh accepted their appeal to extend the period of the ongoing survey by four more weeks during a hearing on a plea by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The ASI, which was to submit the report of the survey by October 6, now has time till November 6 to do the same.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

