HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varanasi court grants 4 more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

October 05, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Varanasi (UP)

PTI
Security personnel stand guard outside Gyanvapi mosque. File

Security personnel stand guard outside Gyanvapi mosque. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Varanasi court on Thursday granted four more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report, and added that the duration of the survey will not be extended beyond this.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that District Judge A.K. Vishvesh accepted their appeal to extend the period of the ongoing survey by four more weeks during a hearing on a plea by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Editorial | Incremental injustice: On the Gyanvapi mosque survey

The ASI, which was to submit the report of the survey by October 6, now has time till November 6 to do the same.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Related stories

Related Topics

Varanasi / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.