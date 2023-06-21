ADVERTISEMENT

Varanasi-bound bus falls into ditch in U.P.'s Sonbhadra, 21 passengers hurt

June 21, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh

The injured passengers have been rescued by a team led by the Gurma police outpost in-charge

PTI

Around 21 passengers travelling to Varanasi from the district's Shaktinagar locality were injured when their bus fell into a ditch near Markundi in the Chopan area, police said on June 21.

Circle Officer (City) Rahul Pandey said around 1 am on June 20, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a 50-feet-deep ditch.

He added a roadways bus following the vehicle informed the police about the accident.

Also read: Two killed, four injured as autorickshaw collides with pickup van in U.P.

The passengers were rescued by a team led by the Gurma police outpost in-charge and sent to the district hospital, the police said.

There were 35 passengers in the bus. The remaining passengers were sent to their respective destinations by other buses, they added.

