Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bihar again

January 21, 2023 - Katihar

In yet another incident of its kind in Bihar, the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones while passing through Katihar district, a railway official said on Saturday.

The latest incident was reported on Friday evening by a passenger of train number 22302 running from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah, senior security commissioner of Katihar railway division Kamal Singh said.

"The passenger complained to the train escort party that a stone has hit the coach, at 1625 hours. The place of occurrence was between Dalkhola and Telta stations, in Balrampur police station area of the district", said official.

At Dalkhola railway officers inspected the bogey and found cracks in a window pane.

The police station concerned was subsequently informed with the request to inquire into the incident.

This is the second such incident involving the semi high-speed train to have taken place in the state in less than a month.

On January 3, the train was pelted with stones in Kishanganj district and three boys, identified with the help of CCTV footage, were caught by police and produced before the juvenile justice board.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had flown off the handle and threatened to sue media outlets that had wrongly reported that stone pelting took place in her State.

