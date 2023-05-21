ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah hit by hailstorm

May 21, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The windscreen of the main engine and glass windows of some compartments were damaged

Satyasundar Barik

A view of the Vande Bharat Express which runs between Puri and Howrah. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two days after the Vande Bharat Express was launched between Puri and Howrah Railway Stations, the semi-high speed train was hit by a ‘Norwester’ accompanied by a hailstorm, which led to the damage of the windscreen of the main engine and the glass windows of some compartments.

The 22896 Vande Bharat Express was going towards Howrah from Puri when the incident occurred about 30 km from the Bhadrak Railway Station at 4.30 p.m. The train remained stationary at the Baitarani Road railway overbridge for over three hours.

“Vande Bharat from Puri to Howrah was stranded between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road since 4.30 PM on Sunday due to Overhead wire damaged by storm near Bhadrak. A big tree had fallen on track,” the East Coast Railway said in a statement.

“A diesel relief engine was pressed into service as overhead wires got damaged. The diesel engine brought Vande Bharat train upto Manjari Road, The diesel engine was attached to Vande Bharat train at 8.05 pm,” the statement added.

The train was ready to leave for Howrah by 8.15 p.m.

The Vande Bharat Express was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18.

