Vandalism of Ambedkar statue in U.P.’s Budaun sparks outrage

January 04, 2024 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - Lucknow:

The statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Park was vandalised by some miscreants in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Tension mounted in the Ujhani locality of the district as local people mostly from the Dalit community staged a protest on January 3 demanding action against the culprits.

A team from the Ujhani police station reached the spot and assured the demonstrators that action would be taken against the perpetrators. They also said that the statue would be reinstalled and cameras would be set up in the park to prevent such incidents.

“In relation to the Ambedkar Park incident, a case has been registered at Ujhani police station and an investigation is underway. The park is being cleaned, cameras are being installed and the statue is being reinstalled,” said Budaun police in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident also sparked outrage on social media, with many users saying that the State government should ensure that the miscreants are arrested and the statue reinstalled.

Former Budaun MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dharmendra Yadav alleged the incident highlights that even after so many years of Independence, hatred against Dalits and backward classes has not ended and the dream of social justice still remains unfulfilled.

“It is a highly condemnable and cowardly act to damage the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji in Ujhani Ambedkar Park of Badaun by Anti-Dalit and Anti-Backward elements. Even after so many years of Independence and the Constitution, hatred against Dalits and backward classes has not ended, the dream of social justice is still unfulfilled. Strictest action should be taken against the accused, Chief Minister should take cognisance,” said Mr. Yadav, who represented the constituency between 2009-19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT