Valley’s top religious figure Rahmatullah ‘questioned’ by NIA

June 08, 2023 02:51 am | Updated June 07, 2023 10:38 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) top religious scholar Moulana Rahmatullah Mir Qasmi was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an alleged illegal funding case on Wednesday in Srinagar.

Official sources said the vocal preacher, who heads one of the biggest seminaries of the Valley, Darul Uloom Rahimya, in Bandipora, was called to the NIA office in Srinagar and “questioned”.

Official sources said the questioning was part of the crackdown on the groups operating in Kashmir and raising funds illegally “for unlawful activities and radicalisation of the youth”.

The NIA had, last year, lodged a suo moto case in the suspect funding of religious groups operating in J&K and also arrested a religious figure associated with the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET).

Mr. Rahmatullah is an influential preacher in Kashmir and has been vocal over the issues. Last year, he opposed the government’s move to introduce alleged Hindu hymns and practices in schools in the Kashmir Valley. He also opposed the Waqf Board’s move to set up its own Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Muttahida Majlis -e-Ulama, an amalgam of religious bodies, expressed serious concern over the summoning of its president.

“Maulana Rahmatullah is not only a renowned Islamic scholar but also a sincere preacher of Islam, who has dedicated himself for religious, educational and reformative services towards the society. Such actions are causing anxiety and anger among the people. We urge the government to put a stop to this,” the MMU spokesperson said.

