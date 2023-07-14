Valley leaders ‘denied’ permission to visit graveyard of those killed in the 1931 uprising

July 14, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - SRINAGAR

Top leaders of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused the Lieutenant Governor’s administration of imposing restrictions on their movement to stop them from paying tributes to those who died during an uprising against the Dogra monarchy in 1931 in Srinagar.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti posted a video where she was allegedly disallowed to step out of her house by the security forces. “I am under house arrest for wanting to visit the martyrs’ graveyard today. This at a time when GOI [government of India] has used its tall claims of normalcy in SC [Supreme Court] to justify an act of betrayal — the illegal abrogation of Article 370,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said BJP’s own heroes Vir Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ,Golwalkar and Godse, who spread hatred and division could not be forced on them. “For us those who sacrificed their lives for democracy to take root in J&K will always be admired for their act of courage. We won’t allow you to distort our history or forget our heroes. On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, I salute their courage for valiantly fighting against despots to the end,” she added.

Ms. Mufti’s close aide Naeem Akhtar said the police came early in the morning to his residence and “ordered the guards not to let me go out till next orders”.

The PDP said that several party youth members, who were holding a candlelight vigil for the 1931 ‘martyrs’ were arrested by the police in Srinagar.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said he was denied escort. He later walked up to his party headquarters to pay tributes to those killed in 1931. “Dear J&K Police, don’t think that refusing to give me my escort vehicles and ITBP [Indo Tibetan Border Police] cover will stop me. I’ll walk to where I have to get to and that’s exactly what I’m doing now,” he said. Mr. Abdullah said his party’s senior leaders, Abdul Rahim Rather and Ali Muhammad Sagar, also faced hindrances from the security forces.

Around 22 locals were killed in security forces’ firing during an uprising against the Dogra monarchy in 1931, which fuelled a major political movement towards democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor’s government, immediately after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status ended in 2019, decided to delist July 13, 1931 from the official holiday calendar. The J&K Police, administration and the Lieutenant Governor also stopped to pay floral tributes, as was the practice in the past.

Partial shutdown

The martyrs’ graveyard, located at Srinagar’s Naqsband Shrine, was sealed with security forces’ vehicles since Thursday morning. There was extra deployment of troops in the old city. No political leader was allowed to reach the graveyard to pay tributes. A partial shutdown was also observed in the area.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also paid tributes. “July 13, 1931 was a turning point in the contemporary history of Kashmir. Twenty-two people were killed in cold blood by the Dogra forces, which led to the launch of the political agitation for unshackling and empowerment,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.

Awami Ittehad Party chief Engineer Rashid, who remains behind bars since 2017, also issued a statement on the occasion “I missed my visit to the martyrs’ graveyard. I salute and pay tributes to the martyrs of 1931 who fought for the fundamental rights of people of J&K,” he said.

People’s Conference provincial president Khursheed Alam said July 13, 1931 “holds immense significance and will forever remain in our collective memory as a testament to the sacrifices made by these valiant individuals”.

“It is unfortunate that I along with other leaders of the party were unjustly detained and denied the opportunity to lead a peaceful gathering of party leaders and workers to offer prayers and pay tributes,” he added.