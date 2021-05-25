‘Vaccine wastage only 2-3% in Haryana’

GURUGRAM

25 May 2021 23:31 IST

Health dept. blames Central figures on data mismatch

The Haryana Health Department on Tuesday clarified that the recent vaccine wastage data released by the Union government for the State was higher than the actual due to data mismatch and was now corrected to just 2-3%. The Union government in a recently released data had pegged the vaccine wastage in Haryana at 6%.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said that in a data recently released by the Union government, Haryana was shown with 6% wastage of Covishield vaccine and 10.2% of Covaxin, and attributed it to data mismatch. He said the data mismatch was corrected and subsequently the wastage percentage for Covishield and Covaxin dropped to 3.1 and 2.4 respectively from 6 and 10.2. Thus, the average vaccine wastage percentage is between 2-3, said Mr. Arora.

Orientation programmes

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, Prabhjot Singh, along with the State immunisation team had held two orientation programmes with the Health officials and the districts with high wastage were identified as Hisar, Palwal, Nuh, Kaithal, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

The health officials in these districts were given separate consultation to minimise the wastage of the vaccine.

Among the best performing districts with regard to vaccine administration, Gurugram has administered the highest number of 6,34,610 vaccine doses, followed by Faridabad at 5,00,600 and Ambala at 3,94,162.

As many as 53,72,311 vaccine doses have been presently administered in the State.