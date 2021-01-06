Vaccine dry run in Haryana on Jan. 7

GURUGRAM

06 January 2021 00:42 IST

It will be conducted at six locations in each district

A dry run to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Haryana will be conducted on January 7. It will be conducted at six locations in each district — three each urban and rural points — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vijai Vardhan, Haryana Chief Secretary, presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, said all guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would be followed at the time of dry run. On the new strain of the virus found in people coming from Britain, he said tracing and testing of such people should be done on priority.

‘Recording details must’

Mr. Vardhan said recording the details of healthcare workers included in the dry run was mandatory.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajeev Arora said as per the scheme of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a dry run was conducted on January 2, 2021, in Panchkula. Taking this forward, now on January 7, a dry run will be conducted across the State, which aimed to practice the entire process of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out so that all the challenges in its implementation could be identified. He added that the platform of existing universal immunisation programme of State with enhanced capacity would be used for providing the vaccine.

Prabhjot Singh, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, said about 67 lakh people would be vaccinated this year.