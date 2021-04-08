Other States

Vaccination target set at 2 lakh per day

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday set a vaccination target of two lakh shots per day.

While directing the Health Department to further increase the vaccination drive, Capt. Amarinder also asked officials to increase the sampling to 50,000 per day and vigorously pursue contact tracing to 30 people per positive patient.

He directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to undertake a massive public awareness campaign to motivate people to approach hospitals at early stages, an official statement said.

