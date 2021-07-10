‘Vaccination moving at a sluggish pace in Haryana’

CHANDIGARH

10 July 2021 01:16 IST

BJP-JJP govt. should take steps to boost the drive: Hooda

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the sluggish pace of corona vaccination in the State was a matter of serious concern and the ruling BJP-JJP government should take steps to boost the inoculation drive.

“Reports of corona vaccine being either over or stocks being low from different districts across the State are pouring in every other day. In many places, health officials had to call the police at the vaccination centres as large number of people were coming to get the vaccine, but they had to return home disappointed due to lack of vaccines,” alleged Mr. Hooda.

He said the Opposition has been continuously warning the government about the vaccine shortage but the State government was not ready to give up its ‘lax attitude’.

“The people are being misled through rhetoric, event management and false propaganda. The present government has not built a single new government hospital, medical college in the State in the last seven years. The government has also not recruited new doctors, medical staff, besides medical equipment in existing hospitals. The government is not working towards increasing health facilities for the people despite the challenges,” Mr. Hooda said.

The Leader of Opposition said the first and second waves of COVID-19 have caused a lot of damage to the country and the State and threat of the third wave looms large.

‘Be ready for third wave’

“It is necessary that the government should strengthen its preparations in advance to neutralise the third wave. The safest shield to protect people from corona is vaccination. The State government should demand maximum quantity of vaccine supply from the Union government, so that every resident of the State can be vaccinated,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the government should work expeditiously towards strengthening the health infrastructure to beat all diseases, including COVID-19.