Vaccination for 18-45 age group in Haryana

14,918 beneficiaries get first dose

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-45 years age group was kicked off by Haryana government on Sunday with the administration of the first dose to 14,918 beneficiaries at around 200 centres. As many 5,023 beneficiaries, the highest in the State, were administered the first dose in Yamunanagar, while Hisar scored a naught.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had on Saturday evening announced to kick-off the vaccination drive for 18-45 age group following which the booking of slots was opened.

In a press statement on Sunday, Mr. Vij said that free vaccination would be done at all government hospitals and vaccination centres in the State. He added that the government had placed order for 66 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the first batch was received. The Health Minister said around 1.1 crore people in the State were aged between 18 to 45 years. Registration for the vaccination had started on April 28.

Mr. Vij informed that a special COVID-19 vaccination camp would be organised on Monday at the MLA dispensary on May 3 for journalists.

As many as 270 beneficiaries turned up for vaccination at two government session sites in Gurugram — Sector 10 Civil Hospital and Polyclinic in Sector 31.

In Gurugram, Fortis Memorial Research Institute also launched the vaccination drive for 18-45 age group.

“Fortis Memorial is the first private hospital in Gurgaon to start the vaccination for 18 plus age group. We are ecstatic that the vaccination drive has now been extended to the younger age group. This step will by and large help the society as a whole. With more people getting vaccinated, we are hopeful that it will help break the current cycle and this in turn will help in curbing the rate of positive cases,” said Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, FMRI.

Max Hospital in Gurugram will launch the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Monday.