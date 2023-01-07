Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

January 07, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Dehradun

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the sinking Joshimath on January 7 to assess the situation on the ground. He met the affected people and assured them of all help, officials said.

The CM also met the team of officials and experts who have been camping in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise, they said.

He walked through the narrow streets in the affected areas and also went inside houses in which huge cracks have appeared on the walls and ceilings.

“Evacuating affected families in the danger zone to safe locations is the government’s priority for now,” Mr. Dhami told reporters.

“We are also working on a long term rehabilitation strategy,” he said.

After visiting the affected areas in the Himalayan town, Mr. Dhami said that suitable places for relocation of residents near Pipalkoti and Gauchar are also being identified.

Officials have been asked not to get entangled in long procedural complexities and take direct clearance from him for projects related to treatment of drainage and sewage systems in Joshimath, he said.

Mr. Dhami said that Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism point of view and all efforts will be made to save it.

The CM also prayed at the famous Narsingh temple in town for keeping its residents out of harm’s way.

The Uttarakhand Government on Friday announced its plan to evacuate all the families living in the “danger zone” in Joshimath, also known as the gateway to the Badrinath temple, with immediate effect.

Apart from creating a temporary rehabilitation centre for residents displaced by damage to their homes, the State Government will also pay them ₹4,000 per month towards rent for the next six months.

Joshimath has many outstanding features. If one talks about religion and culture the famous Badrinath Dham and the penance place of Adi Guru Shankaracharya are inseparably associated with the identity of this city.

It is also known as the gateway to the world-famous skiing destination Auli, Asia’s longest and highest rope-way project, the 420 MW Vishnuprayag hydropower project and the NTPC’s 520 MW Tapovan project under construction.

Apart from being a religious and cultural city, it is one of the largest towns near the India-China border and also a very important place from the strategic point of view due to its unique location.

(With Hindu Bureau inputs)

