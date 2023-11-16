Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Drilling to create passage for trapped workers to resume soon, labourers safe

November 16, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Uttarkashi

Drilling to create a passage for 40 workers trapped in an under-construction tunnel that collapsed four days back will resume soon with a new heavy machine, which was flown in from Delhi, officials said in New Delhi.

The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, food items and water are being constantly supplied to them through pipes, they said.

The ‘American auger’ machine was airlifted in parts by three IAF transport aircraft on November 15 to replace the “failed” equipment which was being used earlier to create the passage. These were then brought from Uttarakhand’s Chinyalisaur airport, over 30 kilometres from the Silkyara tunnel on the Char Dham route, and assembled at the site. Installation of the heavy equipment is almost complete and drilling will resume soon, the officials said. The process of installing the new machine began at 11 p.m. on Nov. 15.

“Our priority is to get the workers out in the soonest. All efforts are underway to this end. From the Prime Minister to various agencies, everyone is supporting this effort”, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen. V.K. Singh (retd.) said.

Speaking to reporters in Uttarkashi, Mr. Singh said, “The machine we got at the beginning of the rescue led to falling debris, so to avoid greater danger we used another machine which faced issues. A new machine with faster speed and greater power is in place.”

“This should be done in 2-3 days, but could be done earlier too. We were keeping an outer bound in case issues come up. We’re taking all technical help from railway, mining agencies. The workers’ morale is high, they are aware that the government is doing all it can to get them out,” Mr. Singh added.

‘Labourers being supplied necessary items’

“95% of installation work is complete,” Navayuga Engineering Company Public Relations Officer G.L. Nath said. The company is building the tunnel on behalf of the NHIDCL.

Mr. Nath said the labourers are being supplied necessary items every half an hour and they are healthy.

The plan is to use the ‘American auger’ machine to drill through the rubble of the tunnel’s collapsed portion and insert 800-mm and 900-mm diameter sections of mild steel pipes — one after the other. Once this happens, the workers trapped on the other side of the rubble can crawl out to safety.

A portion of the tunnel, part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed on Nov. 12. The 30-metre collapsed section is 270 metres from the mouth of the tunnel from the Silkyara side.

A six-bed makeshift hospital has been set up and 10 ambulances with expert doctors stationed outside the tunnel to provide immediate medical care to the trapped workers after their evacuation.

