HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers' morale

This is the third time that the Prime Minister has spoken to Mr. Dhami about the rescue operations being carried out at the tunnel

November 20, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Dehradun

PTI
Site engineers return after inspection to make road for the vertical drilling on top of the mountain in the district of Uttarkashi on November 19, 2023.

Site engineers return after inspection to make road for the vertical drilling on top of the mountain in the district of Uttarkashi on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone to take stock of the rescue operations being carried out at the Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 workers trapped for over a week.

Necessary rescue equipment and resources, he said, are being provided by the Centre and through mutual coordination between Central and State agencies, the trapped workers will be safely evacuated.

The Prime Minister said it is necessary to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

This is the third time that the Prime Minister has spoken to Mr. Dhami about the rescue operations being carried out at the tunnel.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations in detail and said all the trapped workers are safe with oxygen, nutritious food and water being constantly supplied to them.

All agencies are working in full coordination with each other in consultation with experts to carry out the rescue operations.

The labourers have been trapped since last Sunday at the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the Central government.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / disaster (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.