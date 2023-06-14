Uttarkashi communal tensions: SC refuses to entertain urgent petition seeking ban on ‘mahapanchayat

June 14, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The vacation bench of Supreme Court on June 14 refused to entertain the urgent petition to prevent ‘mahapanchayat’ proposed to be held in Purola in Uttarkashi amid communal tensions which was filed by Association for Protection of Civil Rights.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah while responding to lawyer who mentioned the unlisted matter said that law and order is an issue of State and hence the petitioners should move to the High Court.

“Why there is a distrust of the High Court? They also have jurisdiction. You should have some trust. Why this short circuiting, we are not on merits or cause. Why do you distrust the administration?,” said Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

While mentioning the urgent application, advocate Sharukh Alam mentions that there is an extreme urgency for the court to interfere.

“There is a continuing mandamus issued against Uttarakhand to prevent hate speeches....there is an ultimatum given to a particular community to leave the place before a mahapanchayat,” he said.

The advocate added that a particular community has asked to leave by 15th.

An urgent letter petition was also filed by Delhi University professor Apoorvanand Jha and poet Ashok Vajpeyi in the Apex court requesting an immediate ban on mahapanchyat.

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) too have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court to immediately intervene in the escalating communal tension in the State by directing the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to personally ensure that permission is denied for the mahapanchayat on June 15 and the rally and chakka jam programme in Tehri planned for June 20. It pointed out the “harm caused by the continuing hate campaigns to the constitutional fabric of the State”.

Trouble in Uttarakhand began last month after a minor girl was allegedly abducted by two youths — a Hindu and a Muslim — in Uttarkashi. The two accused were caught by locals. Later and FIR was lodged against them. After this incident, various right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bhairav Sena, started protests against the minority community. ‘Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan’, a right-wing group announced for a mahapanchayat on June 15, has allegedly pasted posters across the city asking Muslims to leave the town. Several Muslim families were hence forced to leave the town fearing for their security.

Even as the right-wing group is gearing up for its mahapanchayat, the office-bearers of the Muslim Seva Santhan (MSS) has called a mahapanchayat in the State capital, Dehradun, on June 18. The aim of the mahapanchayat is to draw the State government’s attention to the administration’s failure in Uttarkashi and the “exodus” of Muslims from the hill town, the MSS said.

