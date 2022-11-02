Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code committee sifts through four lakh suggestions, plans more public outreach

Uttarakhand UCC panel meeting tribals in Mana village in Chamoli. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The five-member team formed to frame the draft for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is currently struggling to read and analyse over three lakh handwritten letters, 60,000 e-mails, and 22,000 suggestions uploaded on their website by residents of the hill State sharing their view and recommendations on ‘One Law For All’. Among the suggestions, which have mostly been received from tribal belts, and rural and hilly areas, are policy interventions on “reverse inheritance” (parents to have rights over their offspring’s property), same age of marriage for both genders, and a total ban on polygamy and polyandry.

Speaking to The Hindu, a member of the UCC panel said that they were currently in the process of reading the approximately four lakh suggestions, which may take a month or possibly more time. “We are trying to incorporate all the suggestions given by the people, especially related to gender equality,” he said.

The State has a population of about 1 crore. When asked how an unbiased uniform law can emerge from the views of about 4% of the population (going by the number of suggestions received), a senior member said that the exercise was not even needed to legislate if the government intended to do so. “Asking suggestions from people is a healthy way to make laws. This 4% may look a small number but the suggestions we have received are great and worth incorporating,” he added.

The panel has so far held 18 meetings in various places in the State, including in the last village in Chamoli district, Mana. People in the Nabi, Gunji and Kuti villages in Pithoragarh district along the India-Nepal border have also responded. All these villages are in tribal-dominated regions. The UCC panel going to recommence its public outreach to create awareness on the subject from November 9.

“The tribal community was more aware of the UCC then those in plains. They wanted gender neutral laws for all, in matters pertains to marriage, divorce and succession, to name a few,” the member said.

Another member of the UCC committee said elderly people in Pithoragarh had told them they had spent all they had on the education of their children and on sending them to cities but received nothing in turn when they became old and helpless. “They questioned us that if children have equal rights in parents’ income and property, parents should also be given equal rights [on their children’s property] so that they can also live a decent life as their children live,” a member, who said that this suggestion would be included in the recommendations, along with another suggestion in which young men and women asked to have the same age for marriage.

“We have received suggestions to ban polygamy and polyandry, which too is a common in the interior areas of the State,” the member said.

The expert committee was formed by the Uttarakhand Government to examine ways for implementing a UCC. A website was launched in September, seeking the public’s views by October 22.

Headed by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, also the current head of the Delimitation Commission, the committee has sought suggestions and recommendations residents from of the State. Implementation of a UCC was part of the BJP’s manifesto in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. The other members of the committee are retired judge Pramod Kohli; social worker Manu Gaur; retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh; and the Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Surekha Dangwal.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the State had formed the committee to examine relevant laws regulating personal civil matters of residents of the State. The committee is also tasked with preparing draft laws or suggest changes in existing laws on several subjects, which include marriage, divorce, property rights, succession/inheritance, adoption, maintenance, custody, and guardianship.

The opposition Congress has accused the Himachal Pradesh Government of playing divisive politics. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat told The Hindu that the BJP had to contend with “too many scandals and scams in the State” and implementation of the UCC is “just a move to divert the attention of the people from real issues”.