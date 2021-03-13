Uttarakhand’s new CM constitutes Cabinet, 11 Ministers sworn in

Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday constituted his Cabinet, inducting 11 Ministers who were sworn in by State Governor Baby Rani Maurya.
Barring newly appointed State BJP president Madan Kaushik, all other Ministers in former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s council have been made Ministers in the new government.
The swearing-in ceremony, which was held after a delay of around 25 minutes, was attended by Chief Minister Rawat, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Vijay Bahuguna along with several MLAs and other prominent people.
Besides the the Ministers in Trivendra Singh Rawat’s government, four new faces were inducted into the new Council of Ministers.
Out of the 11 newly inducted Ministers, eight have been made Cabinet Ministers and three State Ministers with independent charges. The new faces in the Tirath Rawat’s Council are MLAs Banshidhar Bhagat, Bishan Singh Chufal, Ganesh Joshi and Swami Yatiswaranand, respectively from Kaladhungi, Didihat, Mussoorie and Haridwar (Rural) Assembly segments.
