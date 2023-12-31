GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to conduct last rites for unidentified bodies of all religions

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the State Waqf Board, Shadab Shams.

December 31, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In the first of the proposals for the year 2024, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to conduct the last rites for all the unidentified and unclaimed bodies, of all religions, which will be found in Uttarakhand.

The Waqf board will also bear the cost of the cremation and burial of the deceased persons whose families don’t have the money to perform the same.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the State Waqf Board, Shadab Shams, on Saturday.

“We have seen that many unidentified and unclaimed bodies are found in the State, every year. But one can ascertain the religion of the person who died. The Waqf board will perform the last rites of the deceased,” he said.

He further said that a proposal for the same will be presented in the first meeting of the Waqf board in early January.

Since the State of Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, the State police have found more than 4,700 unidentified dead bodies.

Sources in the police department say that the biggest reason behind such a large number of unidentified bodies being found in the State is due to the heavy influx of tourists every year. “In many cases, the crime had taken place [elsewhere] and only the bodies were thrown in the State. This increases the challenge in front of the police,” said a senior police official attached with the headquarters.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.