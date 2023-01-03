Uttarakhand transfers 1,800 revenue police villages under regular police

January 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday transferred 1,800 revenue police villages under the regular police, after which the law and order in the notified areas would be handled by the State police.

In phase-I, the jurisdiction of 52 police stations and 19 police posts across the State had been expanded, to cater to these villages.

The demand for abolishing the revenue police system in Uttarakhand gained momentum after the murder of Ankita Bhandari (19), in September last year. Ms. Bhandari was killed by the son of former BJP Minister and his two aides after she refused to get into prostitution, said the police. Ms. Bhandari’s parents had alleged that the revenue police did not act on time thereby causing a delay in the probe.

To mention, Uttarakhand is the only State in the country to have dual policing system. Policing in over 50% of the areas in the remote hills in the State is being done by the revenue police officials. The State currently has around 1,216 revenue police posts in which 740 officials, including Patwari (revenue sub-inspector), Kanungo (revenue inspector) and Naib Tehshildar (Deputy SP) are working. Policing in 7500 villagers across the State is being done by the revenue police.

“With the transfer of revenue police areas to the State police, the law-and-order situation in these areas will surely get strengthened,” said DGP Ashok Kumar.

Apart from extending the jurisdiction of 52 police stations, the orders for the formation of 6 new police stations and 20 reporting police posts was also issued by the government which will be done in phase-II of the plan.

