GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand to translocate four tigers to Rajasthan, says official

The requests from the Rajasthan and the Odisha governments for the translocation of tigers were received following the successful operation of the tiger relocation project in Uttarakhand

March 23, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Rishikesh

PTI
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The Uttarakhand government has agreed to translocate four tigers to Rajasthan following a request from the authorities of the western state.

The process of selecting the tigers for relocation to Rajasthan has already begun, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sameer Sinha told PTI on Saturday.

The tigers to be sent to Rajasthan will not be captured from the protected forest area but from the buffer zone, according to guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said. A similar request for the relocation of three tigers to Odisha has also been received and it is under consideration, Sinha said.

The requests from the Rajasthan and the Odisha governments for the translocation of tigers were received following the successful operation of the tiger relocation project in Uttarakhand under which four big cats were translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, the official said.

A fifth tiger can be brought from Corbett to the Motichur range of Rajaji any day, he said.

Not only that, they have also sought our relocation skills, he added.

While the request from the Odisha government is still under consideration, the Uttarakhand government has permitted the Forest department to impart relocation skills to forest personnel in Rajasthan.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / wildlife / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.