Uttarakhand to table ‘Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill’ in Budget session

February 25, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Uttarakhand government on February 25 announced to bring State ‘Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill’. The aim of the bill is to ensure that the miscreants who damage government and private property in the name of protests, must pay for the same. The Bill will be tabled in the budget session starting from February 26.

‘Under this bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance,’ said sources.

The sources said that to compensate for the loss, a tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge.

