GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand to table ‘Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill’ in Budget session

The sources said that to compensate for the loss, a tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge.

February 25, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the demolished mosque at the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. File

A view of the demolished mosque at the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Uttarakhand government on February 25 announced to bring State ‘Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill’. The aim of the bill is to ensure that the miscreants who damage government and private property in the name of protests, must pay for the same. The Bill will be tabled in the budget session starting from February 26.

‘Under this bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance,’ said sources.

The sources said that to compensate for the loss, a tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.