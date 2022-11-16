Uttarakhand to set up corpus fund for protection of tribal art and culture

November 16, 2022 02:00 am | Updated November 15, 2022 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Efforts will be made to establish residential schools for the education of tribal students in the marginal areas

Ishita Mishra

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was speaking during ‘Adi Gaurav Mahotsav’ organised on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day at the State Tribal Research Institute. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand will set up a corpus fund that would be used for the protection of the art and culture of the tribal population of the hill State, said its Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Mr. Dhami was speaking during ‘Adi Gaurav Mahotsav’ organised on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day at the State Tribal Research Institute.

Sharing his government’s commitment towards the development of tribal areas, the CM said that a proposal for building residential schools in tribal areas is being considered to ensure better education for tribal children.

“Tribal society is a strong root of India’s culture. Progress of tribals is necessary for the progress of our country and the State,” he said.

Mr. Dhami said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to connect the remote marginal areas of Uttarakhand with the main stream of development.

Attacking Congress for not doing enough for tribal population, Mr. Dhami said that the governments before 2014 lacked the necessary political will to take the tribal society forward. “The previous governments did not pay any attention to the commercial interests of the tribal society. But since 2014, whether in the field of education or medicine, the governments of the country and the state are making all their plans keeping in mind the interests of the tribal society,” he added.

