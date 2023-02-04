Uttarakhand to hold ski championship in Auli with limited number of participants

February 04, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ski and Snowboard Association of Uttarakhand (SSAU) announced that the Senior and Junior Alpine Ski and Snowboard Championship at Auli, the ski destination 11 km from Joshimath town that is sinking due to land subsidence, would be held from February 23 to 26. However, the number of participants in the national event is likely to trimmed to around 300, organisers said on Saturday.

Commenting on the timing of the Championship, Praveen Kumar, President of SSAU, said tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy and the national Championship is being organised to change the perception about Joshimath.

“We all know that there was a tragedy in Joshimath. But you can’t live with the tragedy. You have to come out of it,” said Mr. Kumar.

The Championship was earlier scheduled from February 2 to 5, but was postponed due to the crisis in Joshimath. Also, earlier, the event was expected to witness participation of players from abroad, but this move was dropped over the same reason.

Chief Executive Officer (Adventure Tourism), Uttarakhand, Colonel Ashwani Pundir (Retd.) said the Tourism Department held three meetings with the technical team including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Auli before announcing the new dates for the national event.

“We have been assured by the agencies concerned about the arrangements for 300 athletes in Auli and Joshimath, as all of them reaching there at once will return only after the Championship is over,” he said.

While officials in the State said organising the event at Auli is safe, the instructions issued for the players by SSAU says that due to the Joshimath crisis, many residents from that town have been accommodated at Auli by the government. Therefore, there is a lack of accommodation at the ski town.

“The Organising Committee will not be able to accommodate the maximum number of people, so all sport associations are requested to participate in the Championship with limited athletes,” the itinerary issued by the SSAU said.

It further said all sports bodies provisionally affiliated with SSAU are allowed to send not more than two athletes.

From the Army, only one team, of the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), will participate in the national competition. The same will be followed by ITBP.

Athletes from sports bodies such as Ski and Snowboard Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association and Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir are expected to participate. “All associations are directed to give entries according to the above instructions,” the itinerary said.

