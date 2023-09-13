Uttarakhand starts data repository for education schemes

September 13, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami have inaugurated a Vidya Samiksha Kendra. The aim is to improve learning outcomes for 23.5 lakh school-going students in Uttarakhand.

Mr. Pradhan said that Vidya Samiksha Kendra is a technology-based and modern data-driven model which houses data on the performance, attendance of students, contents of the DIKSHA Portal and data of the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) under one umbrella.

The centre allocated between ₹2-5 crore to each state to make their own State-level dashboards and data centres for the Kendras.

Mr. Pradhan said that it will also house 360-degree information on the school education of the State. He said the Vidya Samiksha Kendra model was first started in Gujarat.

After the introduction of NEP 2020, it has been extended to the entire country. The Kendra in Uttarakhand is designed on the lines of the Gujarat Education Model, he added.

Mr. Pradhan lauded Uttarakhand for introducing a Research Scholarship in line with the National Research Foundation in which teachers of the states will be receiving grants for research projects.

Mr. Pradhan also laid the foundation stone for 141 PM Shri Schools and the 40-bed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School, which will cater to underprivileged children, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.