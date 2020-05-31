Other States

Uttarakhand minister’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

PTI Dehradun 31 May 2020 10:32 IST
Updated: 31 May 2020 10:32 IST

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj’s wife and former minister Amrita Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her swab sample report confirming that she has contracted the virus came on Saturday evening, the minister’s OSD Abhishek Sharma said.

She is being hospitalised, he said.

Advertising
Advertising

Amrita Rawat was a minister in the Harish Rawat government. The minister and the rest of the family have been home quarantined at their residence in the city, he said.

On Friday, Maharaj had attended a meeting of the state cabinet.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 749, with 33 more testing positive.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Other States
Uttarakhand
Read more...