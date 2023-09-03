Uttarakhand Minister wants Gairsain Assembly building to be used for corporate tourism

September 03, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj on Saturday has requested the government to use the Gairsain Assembly building for “corporate tourism”. The request surprised Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, and she wondered whether the State’s Assembly building, which was built at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore, can be used for other purpose.

The Assembly building in Gairsain is situated at an altitude of 5,410 feet above sea level. It was built after a team toured Agartala, Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Imphal, Gangtok, Shimla and Dharamsala and studied the design and other technical aspects of building such structure on the hill. Gairsain is the summer capital of Uttarakhand.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Maharaj said that the Assembly building in Gairsain in Chamoli district has been used 10 to 12 times since it was constructed and opened for use in 2014.

“The environment and weather in Gairsain is so good that everyone who visited there told me that concentration and motivation both gets doubled. The tourism department will this aspect to corporates and invite to organise meeting here. We will also analyse whether the efficiency of the employees is increased after working from Gairsain,” he said.

Responding to the request, Ms. Khanduri said that she would form a committee to see the nitty-gritty of the proposal as State Assembly is a “constitutional building” but that too would happen when Mr. Maharaj gives a written application to her.