Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat walks out of Cabinet meeting

New Delhi

24 December 2021 23:41 IST

He is likely to join Congress.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced his resignation from the State’s Council of Ministers in a dramatic fashion by walking out of a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

At the time of publishing this story, Mr. Harak Singh Rawat had not tendered his resignation in writing. However, he told reporters that he was upset that despite his lobbying for years, the State Government had dragged its feet on setting up a medical college in Kotdwar. He said he had been undermined and treated badly in the BJP.

Also Read Will lead Congress campaign in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat Advertising Advertising

Mr. Harak Singh Rawat joined the BJP from the Congress in 2016, and is expected to return to his erstwhile party. Sources said Umesh Sharma Kau, another BJP MLA who had crossed over from the Congress with Mr. Harak Singh Rawat, is also set to leave the party.

This is a reversal for the BJP, which had been more optimistic of its prospects in Uttarakhand, which is to hold Assembly polls in early 2022, after differences emerged within the State Congress between former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and factions opposing him. The BJP has changed three Chief Ministers in a year in the State trying to address anti-incumbency issues.

Sources in the Congress suggested that Mr. Harak Singh Rawat and Mr. Kau may join the Congress as they have been in touch with party leader Pritam Singh in the last few days.