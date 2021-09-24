Other States

Uttarakhand minister acquitted in Shaktiman horse assault case due to lack of evidence

Members of Humane Society International/India, People for Animals and animal lovers across the country in a candle light vigil to pay their last respects to the Police horse from Dehradun, Shaktiman at India Gate in New Delhi on April 21, 2016 | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty
PTI Dehradun: 24 September 2021 12:42 IST
Updated: 24 September 2021 12:48 IST

The horse died after getting injured during a clash between BJP protesters and the police in 2016

A court in Uttarakhand has acquitted cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi and four others accused of causing injuries to police horse Shaktiman during a clash between BJP protesters and the police here in 2016 due to lack of credible evidence.

The Uttarakhand Mounted Police horse had sustained injuries during the clashes following which one of its hind legs had to be amputated. It was treated and given a prosthetic leg but died of infection one month later. Dehradun's Chief Judicial Magistrate Lakshman Singh acquitted Mr. Joshi and four others on September 23. Mr. Joshi and the four others were booked under different sections of the IPC besides section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act following the incident in March 2016.

On his acquittal in the case, Mr. Joshi said truth has finally won as he had all along been saying that he was innocent.

