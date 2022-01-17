Other States

Uttarakhand Mahila Congress chief joins BJP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress MLA and Uttarakhand Mahila Congress president Sarita Arya on Monday joined the BJP in Dehradun in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State BJP president Madan Kaushik.

In a set of tweets, Mr. Dhami said he welcomed the former Nainital MLA to the BJP. There was no respect for women, party workers and the public within in the Congress, he added.

Elected on BJP ticket in 2017 after defeating Ms. Arya, Nainital MLA Sanjeev Arya joined the Congress in October 2021.

The State is getting ready for Assembly elections on February 14.


