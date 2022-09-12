Uttarakhand High Court seeks detailed report on UKSSSC recruitment 'scam' from State government

The petitioner demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities for the sake of fairness, alleging the involvement of influential people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in UKSSSC recruitment

PTI Nainital
September 12, 2022 17:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Uttarakhand High Court. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit a detailed report on the alleged irregularities in appointments made by the UKSSSC before September 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The direction was issued by Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra while hearing a PIL by Congress MLA from Khatima Bhuvan Kapri seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities.

The State government was asked to submit a report giving the details of how the irregularities took place in the recruitment examination held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and the appointments made by it.

The Uttarakhand High Court had earlier asked the petitioner to explain why he wanted the matter to be investigated by the CBI when a probe by the Special Task Force is already underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uttarakhand High Court had also asked the petitioner to explain his locus standi or the right to bring forth the PIL before the Court.

Also Read
Recruitment scam | Uttarakhand CM Dhami asks officials to cancel all UKSSSC examinations after irregularities surface

Recruitment in many important departments including education, police, forest, and rural development had been made by the UKSSSC, Mr. Kapri claimed in his petition.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

These recruitments must also be looked into in the light of the alleged scam, said Mr. Kapri in his petition.

He had demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities for the sake of fairness, alleging the involvement of influential people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttarakhand
court administration

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app