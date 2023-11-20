ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand govt. to bear travel expenses of relatives of trapped workers

November 20, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Dehradun

Psychiatrists have also been roped in to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, the Chief Minister said

PTI

Preparations for vertical drilling underway as rescue work continues after collapse of a portion of the under construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, in Uttarkashi district | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand government will bear the travel, food and lodging expenses of relatives of the 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district for over a week.

Assuring the families of the trapped workers that they will be rescued soon, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said officials have been asked to stay in touch with the relatives of the trapped workers so that they do not face any inconvenience.

The state government will bear the expenses of people who want to visit Silkyara to enquire about their well being, he said.

Psychiatrists have also been roped in to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, the Chief Minister said.

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 k.m. from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.

