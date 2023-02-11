ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh gives consent to Ordinance meant to curb use of unfair means in recruitment exams

February 11, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Dehradun

"Now the anti-copying law will apply to all competitive examinations held in the State," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a social media post.

PTI

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen (retd.) Gurmit Singh has given his consent to an Ordinance meant to prevent use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in the State. With the Governor's consent, the Ordinance called the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) becomes a law.

Those indulging in or facilitating use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in Uttarakhand right from printing of question papers to publication of results will now be liable for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and paying a fine of up to ₹10 crore. Their property made in this manner will also be confiscated. It is the sternest anti-copying law in the country.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Governor for giving his consent to the Ordinance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Now the anti-copying law will apply to all competitive examinations held in the State," Mr. Dhami said in a social media post.

"We are committed to root out the cheating mafia in the interests of the youth. My gratitude to the Governor for giving his consent to the country's sternest anti-copying law so quickly," he said. Mr. Dhami had given his approval to the promulgation of an Ordinance to prevent the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations on Thursday.

The Governor's consent to the Ordinance was received late Friday night. Several paper leak cases have rocked the State in recent months prompting unemployed youths to hit the streets in Dehradun over the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US