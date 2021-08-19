Uttarakhand government asks people to submit details of relatives stranded in Afghanistan

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also assured people of the State that their relatives stuck in Afghanistan will soon return home safely.

As part of efforts to ensure safe return of Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan, the State government has asked people whose relatives are stranded there, to give details to the district administration.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has asked people to provide the district administration documents such as names of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, their passports and other relevant details. The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline number 112, Mr. Bardhan said.

The State government is making all efforts with the help from the Centre to ensure safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, he said.

Mr. Dhami has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary steps in this regard. “We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely,” the Chief Minister said.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.