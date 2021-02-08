Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Search and rescue operations under way in Chamoli

08 February 2021 09:48 IST

The sudden flood on Sunday afternoon in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

At least 14 persons have been killed and over 150 are missing after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers — all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga — triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

Two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in.

Here are the latest updates:

10.20 am

Mouth of the tunnel cleared, says Army

The mouth of the tunnel, in which many are feared trapped, has been cleared, the Indian Army said on Monday.

Work continued throughout the night with earth movers by installing generators and search lights, it said in a statement.

It added that a field hospital is providing medical aid at the incident site.

"Indian Airforce Helicopter sorties for insertion of rescue teams commenced before first light. Reconnaissance of higher reaches to detect avalanche threat is underway," it added. The Army and Engineer Task Forces were attempting to clear the mouth of the tunnel since late Sunday.

10 am

UN stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts

The United Nations stands ready to contribute to the ongoing rescue and assistance efforts in Uttarakhand if necessary, Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said as the top leadership of the global organisation expressed sadness over the loss of life and damage from the glacier burst and flooding.

NDRF personnel land at Joshimath helipad to help out with the resue mission in Uttarakhand | Photo Credit: NDRF

Commenting on the glacier burst, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General Guterres, said: "The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and dozens missing following the glacier burst and subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand State, India, on Sunday".

"The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India. The United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary," he said in a statement.

Responding to the statement by Mr. Guterres, India's Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said: "Deeply appreciate the sentiments expressed by U.N. Secretary General" on the glacier burst in Uttarakhand. - PTI

9.30 am

Rajya Sabha to be apprised after "full details" emerge

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said in that the House will be apprised on the situation in Uttarakhand after "full details" emerge. He was responding to members' request that the Home Minister provide a report to the House of the search and rescue mission, and other details.

"As far as issue of Uttarakhand is concerned, the entire country is concerned. Today morning, I spoke to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and he told me all efforts are on. There is no certainty on number of casualties as the tunnel is long. Multiple agencies are working on rescue mission. Let us wait for some time and get full details, MHA is looking into this and PM is reviewing it," he said.

"Wait for the full report and then I will ask the Home Minister to apprise the House of the situation," he added.

9 am

Search and rescue operations under way in Chamoli

A joint team comprising the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force personnel (NDRF) are continuing the search operation for trapped labourers.

“The work of removing slush from the 2.5-km-long tunnel at Tapovan is still under way. JCB has been deployed. Three NDRF teams had joined the rescue operations earlier along with canine search squads. More personnel are being air lifted using MI-17 helicopters,” said NDRF Director-General S.N. Pradhan.

Uttarakhand Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar told the media that following the glacier burst, boulders and debris caused massive damage to the Raini power project. In all, 32 people from the first and 121 people from the second project were missing.

Rajya Sabha | 9.50 am

Experts point to climate change impact

A deluge that resulted from a glacial melt on Nanda Devi flooded the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand and washed away at least two hydroelectric power projects — the13.2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power project and the Tapovan project on the Dhauliganga river, a tributary of the Alakananda.

There were also concerns that the excess water would further travel downstream to the river Alaknanda and threaten villages as well as hydro projects on the river.

However the India Meteorological Department has said that no rains are forecast. Officials of the Central Water Commission meanwhile said the flooding from the glacial burst has been contained.

Tapovan hydel project entirely washed away, says ITBP Officer

Venudhar Nayak, Commanding Officer of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who led the rescue operation at the tunnel of the NTPC’s Tapovan hydel project, where 12 workers were rescued after a seven-hour operation on Sunday, said the project was completely washed away, and the few houses that remain undamaged on the site were covered in slush upto 20 feet deep.

Over hundred persons are missing after the flash flood, caused by the splintering of a glacier, washed away two hydel power projects — the Rishiganga small hydro project and National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Tapovan project on the banks of the Dhauliganga river in north Uttarakhand.

Mr. Nayak, whose team of 250 personnel were the first to reach the Tapovan project said it took them seven hours to unblock the tunnel where 12 persons were struck.

