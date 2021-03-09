Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation from the post on March 9. He met Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun on Tuesday afternoon and quit his post.
The crisis over Mr. Rawat’s continuance arose after the national leadership of the party despatched two central observers to the State after consistent complaints on Mr. Rawat’s style of functioning within the party and reported popularity in the State.
The central observers — former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam — underlined serious shortcomings in Mr. Rawat’s handling of party and government. Mr. Rawat was then summoned to Delhi on March 8 and given his marching orders.
Mr. Singh and Mr. Gautam will reach Dehradun this evening and a meeting of the BJP legislative party is scheduled for March 10.
The frontrunners for the post include State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, MP Ajay Bhatt and Satpal Maharaj.
