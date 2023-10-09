Uttarakhand CM orders verification of madrasas after complaints of ill-treatment surface

October 09, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Taking cognizance of the molestation of students at a Nainital-based madrasa, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday ordered verification of all Madrasa across Uttarakhand.

Mr. Dhami has ordered the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to start the verification drive immediately and take legal action on those violating norms or do not match the education standards or harassing students.

According to officials, instructions in this regards has been sent to all the district magistrates.

The action came days after the administration sealed a madrasa situated in Jolikot area of Nainital district since it had been run illegally since 2010. The action was taken after some students complained of molestation, poor hygiene and thrashing by the teacher.

“When the administration team reached the spot, a total of 24 children were found living in the madrasa. Their medical checkup revealed that all of them were sick. Serious injury marks were found on the hands and legs of the children,” said a senior official from the education department.

The institution had no clean drinking water facility for children and a pile of garbage was found scattered in rooms and on the campus.

The district administration has also lodged an FIR against the owner and teacher of the madrasa.

