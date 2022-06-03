Uttarakhand CM Dhami wins from Champawat seat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File photo

June 03, 2022 11:22 IST

He defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, June 3, 2022, won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat by more than 55,000 votes. He defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

Mr. Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the State Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as the Chief Minister.

He had lost from Khatima in the State Assembly polls held in February.

Dhami will work harder: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his win in the bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat and expressed confidence that he will now work even harder for the state’s progress.

Mr. Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the record win from Champawat.” “I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork,” the Prime Minister said.