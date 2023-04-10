Uttarakhand CM Dhami reiterates warning against 'illegal' mazars

April 10, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 10, 2023, warned occupiers of illegally built mazars (tombs) to remove those on their own and reiterated that his government would not allow "land jihad" in the State.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was in Haridwar to review development works and preparations for the Char Dham Yatra.

Under a conspiracy, thousands of shrines have been built illegally on public and forest land without permission, he said.

"The occupiers of illegal tombs should remove those themselves soon. Otherwise, the administration will demolish those," he warned.

Mr. Dhami had issued a similar warning at a programme in Nainital district's Kaladhungi on Friday, saying illegally built mazars would be demolished.

"Land jihad" will not be allowed in the state at any cost and all the wrongdoings of the past in the name of erecting mazars will be rectified, he said.

More than 1,000 such places where tombs have been built but no remains could be found under them upon digging have been identified, Mr. Dhami said.

Mr. Dhami added that while his government did not mean to harm anyone, it would also not allow anyone's appeasement either.

Referring to alleged demographic imbalance creeping into parts of the state, Mr. Dhami said his government will launch a special drive against it.

Last November, the Dhami government, while further tightening the state's anti-conversion law, made a strict provision for punishment of up to 10 years for those found indulging in forced conversions.

He has also constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Ranjana Desai to draft the law to fulfil his pre-poll promise of implementing a uniform civil code in the State.