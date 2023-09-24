Uttarakhand CM Dhami leads delegation to UK to attract investors 

September 24, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on Sunday on a three-day tour to the United Kingdom to attract investors for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun this December.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the September 25 to September 28 visit, the Chief Minister will also hold road shows in London on September 26 and Birmingham on September 27.

To attract investors, the government is also promoting the summit in foreign countries, they added. During his tour, the delegation led by the Chief Minister will also hold meetings with the world's big business houses in London and Birmingham, they said.

On September 26, CM is scheduled to hold a meeting with Poma Group, a leader in the ropeway field, and on September 27, with WMG Barbic Norten Group, they said. Earlier this month, a curtain raiser program was organised at a New Delhi hotel regarding the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in the month of December.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the program as the chief guest. While giving information about Destination Uttarakhand-Global Investors Summit-2023 in his address, the Chief Minister said, "Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a young state where there are immense opportunities for industries. The state's high snow-covered peaks, peaceful landscape, and rich cultural traditions have a special identity in the country and the world."

He said that along with 'ease-of-doing business', there is also 'peace-of-doing business' in the State.

"There are almost no incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand. The loss of human labour in industries due to labour dissatisfaction is the lowest in India. This is the reason why the tagline of the Global Investors Summit-2023 in the state has been made 'Peace to Prosperity,", he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand. "Along with implementing special policies, attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investment in various sectors in the state. These policies mainly include Tourism Policy-2023, MSME Policy-2023, Start-up Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023, and Policy-2023 for the establishment of Private Industrial Estates," he further said.