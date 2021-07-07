Uttarakhand challenges HC order on Char Dham Yatra

‘Livelihoods dependent on pilgrimage’

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court against the High Court decision to stay the Char Dham Yatra by reversing a State Cabinet move to open it partially for residents of three districts from July 1.

The State said the Uttarakhand High Court erred in not appreciating that the livelihood of a significant portion of the population living around the Char Dham was dependent on the yatra.

It said the High Court has ‘wrongly’ stayed the part of the Cabinet order of June 25 to conduct a restricted yatra for a fixed number of pilgrims residing in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts where the respective Char Dhams are located.

The State argued that the COVID positivity rate (between June 15 to July 2) in Chamoli was 0.64%, Rudraprayag 1.16% and Uttarkashi 0.75%.