Uttarakhand CM Rawat focuses on health, rural infrastructure in ₹57,400 crore budget for 2021-22

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented a budget of ₹57,400.32 crore for 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly here with emphasis on health, rural infrastructure, employment generation and agriculture.

Tabling the budget in the post-lunch session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister said it will help realise the aspirations of people. The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, he said.

The budget makes a provision of ₹3,319.63 crore for medical and family welfare department, ₹1,511.29 crore for PWD, ₹954.75 crore for PM Gram Sadak Yojana, ₹695.16 crore for important infrastructure schemes and ₹385.27 crore for annual maintenance and renovation of State roads, Mr. Rawat said.

A provision of ₹245 crore has been made in the budget for payment of sugarcane prices besides that of ₹87.56 crore under Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme to double the farmers' income by 2022, the chief minister said. Besides, there is a provision of ₹20 crore in the Chief Minister State Agriculture Development Scheme and ₹12 crore in the Integrated Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana.

An amount of ₹67.94 crore is proposed under the National Agricultural Development Scheme and ₹25 crore in the budget for Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana, Mr. Rawat said.

Total expenditure has been estimated at ₹57,400.32 crore for 2021-22 while the fiscal deficit is pegged at ₹8,984.53 crore.

Revenue Expenditure in 2021-22 is estimated to be ₹44,036.31 crore and under Capital Expenditure a provision of ₹13,364.01 crore has been made.

Under salary and allowances a provision of ₹16,422.51 crore has been made while ₹6,400 crore has been allocated for pension and other retirement benefits.

An expenditure of ₹6,052.63 crore is estimated as interest payment and an expenditure of ₹4,241.57 crore is estimated as repayment of loans. No revenue deficit is estimated.

