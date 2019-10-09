Uttarakhand BJP expels four workers

Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday expelled four workers and office-bearers for working against party-supported nominees in the ongoing panchayat polls in the State. Party’s State unit general secretary Rajendra Bhandari issued the letter expelling four more party functionaries on the direction of the State BJP president.

Total 94

Dehradun district BJP Mahila Morcha president Maya Pant was among those expelled on Tuesday. This takes the total number of party workers expelled by the BJP for anti-party activities so far to 94, State BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.

State BJP president and Nainital MP Mr. Bhatt had said discipline is the party’s topmost priority and those who breach it will be dealt with sternly.

The party has served a notice to its Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and sought an explanation within three days. Mr. Kau was served a notice on October 6 after an audio clip went viral in which he was heard purportedly asking for votes for an Independent candidate.