Uttarakhand BJP expels 90 workers

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled 90 party workers and office-bearers for indulging in anti-party activities.
Pradesh BJP general secretary Rajendra Bhandari said the action was taken on the direction of State BJP chief Ajay Bhatt after the workers found guilty of campaigning against party-supported nominees in zila panchayat polls.
He said action will also be taken against others if they are found guilty of indiscipline. Mr. Bhatt had earlier threatened to expel such workers from the party for six years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor