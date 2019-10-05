Uttarakhand BJP expels 90 workers

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled 90 party workers and office-bearers for indulging in anti-party activities.

Pradesh BJP general secretary Rajendra Bhandari said the action was taken on the direction of State BJP chief Ajay Bhatt after the workers found guilty of campaigning against party-supported nominees in zila panchayat polls.

He said action will also be taken against others if they are found guilty of indiscipline. Mr. Bhatt had earlier threatened to expel such workers from the party for six years.