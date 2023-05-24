ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand and Northeast to receive a Vande Bharat each

May 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PM will virtually flag off the Delhi to Dehradun train on May 25; Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri service likely to commence from May 29 

The Hindu Bureau

Uttarakhand and Northeast India to get their first Vande Bharat trains | file photo | Photo Credit: NITHIN.RK

Uttarakhand and Northeast India will have their first Vande Bharat trains flagged off in the last week of May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Delhi to Dehradun Vande Bharat on May 25, and bookings for passengers will likely be accepted from May 29. While the current Dehradun Janshatabdi traverses a distance of 305 km in five hours and 50 minutes, it is being claimed that the Vande Bharat will cut travel time by at least an hour. 

Another Vande Bharat between Guwahati in Assam to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal is likely to be flagged off on May 29. The distance between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri is nearly 400 km and is currently covered in six hours by Rajdhani Express. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more Vande Bharat trains - one from Mumbai to Goa and another from Ranchi to Patna - are being planned. 

The 16-coach semi-high-speed train now runs in States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Punjab among others. 

Apart from daytime Vande Bharat trains, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Vande Metro trains for shorter distances connecting two cities and Vande Sleeper trains for longer overnight journeys will also be rolled out. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US