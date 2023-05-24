HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand and Northeast to receive a Vande Bharat each

PM will virtually flag off the Delhi to Dehradun train on May 25; Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri service likely to commence from May 29 

May 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Uttarakhand and Northeast India to get their first Vande Bharat trains | file photo

Uttarakhand and Northeast India to get their first Vande Bharat trains | file photo | Photo Credit: NITHIN.RK

Uttarakhand and Northeast India will have their first Vande Bharat trains flagged off in the last week of May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Delhi to Dehradun Vande Bharat on May 25, and bookings for passengers will likely be accepted from May 29. While the current Dehradun Janshatabdi traverses a distance of 305 km in five hours and 50 minutes, it is being claimed that the Vande Bharat will cut travel time by at least an hour. 

Another Vande Bharat between Guwahati in Assam to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal is likely to be flagged off on May 29. The distance between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri is nearly 400 km and is currently covered in six hours by Rajdhani Express. 

Two more Vande Bharat trains - one from Mumbai to Goa and another from Ranchi to Patna - are being planned. 

The 16-coach semi-high-speed train now runs in States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Punjab among others. 

Apart from daytime Vande Bharat trains, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Vande Metro trains for shorter distances connecting two cities and Vande Sleeper trains for longer overnight journeys will also be rolled out. 

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.