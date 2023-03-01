Uttarakhand abolishes interview system in Group C recruitment

March 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a first of its kind, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that ‘no interviews’ would be conducted for Group C examinations, in the State. The CM also said that the percentage of interviews in the Provisional Civil Services (PCS) and other higher posts would not be kept more than 10% of the total marks. The aim of this was to ensure transparency in the recruitment.

Mr. Dhami made the announcement of abolishing the interview system in clerical exams (Group C) of both technical and non-technical categories, while addressing a public rally at Haldwani’s Ramlila ground. The event was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (youth wing of the BJP) to congratulate Mr. Dhami and his government for the implementation of anti-copying law in the State.

The system of interview in all examinations should be abolished with immediate effect, Mr. Dhami said adding that this would check those who secured jobs by bribing interviewers or using their contacts for the same.

He maintained that even for the State Public Service Commission exams , the percentage of interview should not be kept more than 10% of the total marks.

‘In higher posts where interview is necessary, such as PCS, etc., the percentage of interview will not be kept more than 10% of the total marks. The interviewer will have to explain the reason in case he/she will give less than 40% and more than 70% to any candidate,” Mr. Dhami added.

“This law will take the copycat mafia to the jail. The State government will not allow the future of any young fellow to be played with,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand State had passed an ordinance named Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) which provides for a 10-year jail to those found guilty of copying, and life imprisonment to those facilitating them.